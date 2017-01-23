Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, January 23, 2017

Scene & Heard

15,000 Women and Men in Cleveland Peacefully Protest New President in Solidarity with Millions Around U.S.

Posted By on Mon, Jan 23, 2017 at 12:51 PM

click to enlarge EMANUEL WALLACE
  • EMANUEL WALLACE
From grandmothers holding “I can’t believe I still have to protest this shit” signs to toddlers waving rainbow banners, this past Saturday’s Women’s March on Cleveland – part of an international outpouring of female-based political consciousness – was a noisy, rowdy but well-behaved expression of concern from 15,000 Northeast Ohioans (men included) about the direction of the nation under Donald Trump.

The sun was shining, the sky was blue, and pussy hats bobbed through the crowd on Public Square like cheery pink balloons. Judging by the signs, placards and chants, demonstrators’ concerns included reproductive rights, sexism, climate change, freedom of the press, and LGBTQIA freedoms, among many others. “Love Trumps Hate,” was a popular sentiment; “Fuck Trump” placards were also in ample supply.

For those standing at the edges of the pre-march crowd overflowing the square by 10 a.m., the music and speakers were essentially inaudible. But the march itself, which stepped off not long after the scheduled 11 a.m. start time, was an ebullient intergenerational occasion, especially as throngs of observers, gathered along Lakeside Avenue and on the Superior Avenue steps to the Cleveland Public Library, greeted the marchers with cheers, waves and thumbs-up signs.

During the entire event, we saw no vitriol, no counter-protesters, and virtually no security other than a circling helicopter and a few small teams of extremely polite policemen and -women on foot. (Cleveland police reported no arrests.) By 1 p.m., in typical Cleveland fashion, the protesters were wandering off and taking up positions at nearby eateries on Euclid and East Fourth Street. Hey, political action works up an appetite.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Ohio EPA Will Allow Proposed Ethane Cracker to Discharge Wastewater into Ohio River Read More

  2. Another Really Cool (Imaginary) Regional Transit Map for Northeast Ohio Read More

  3. Coming Soon: Tremont’s Literary Cafe Readies Itself for the Next Chapter Read More

  4. Bottle House Brewery in Lakewood to Host Lumberjack Bash in February Read More

  5. More Than 120 Local and National Breweries to Participate in Fourth Annual Cleveland Beerfest Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation