Monday, January 23, 2017

Scene & Heard

County Jail Cell Door Issues Have Been Ongoing Since At Least 2013

Posted By on Mon, Jan 23, 2017 at 3:07 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-09-11_at_12.26.17_pm.png
Among the many issues at the Cuyahoga County jail in the past year — and there are many — officers have singled out faulty doors as one of the most persistent and dangerous. Video provided to Fox 8 last month, for instance, showed that some doors could be popped open by inmates with plastic spoons.

Now, the county has said that the maintenance team inspected the doors and fixed the single one they found to be faulty. Officers have said, repeatedly, in recent weeks that there's more than just one problem door. In fact, one inmate unlocked his cell just last week, which would be direct evidence of that fact.

During an interview with Fox 8 last week, regional director of corrections Ken Mills said a couple of things on the topic. First, that officers need to do a better job of inspecting cell locks to make sure there's no obstruction. Second, that many of the ongoing complaints can be traced to the fact that the officers union is in negotiations with the county for a new contract.

It's worth pointing out that the doors are hardly a new issue, and while negotiations do continue for a new contract, complaints about faulty doors date back to at least 2013, according to a grievance filed that summer.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-01-23_at_3.04.24_pm.png

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

