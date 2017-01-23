Dan Gilbert Doesn't Attack His Critics, Says Dan Gilbert Spokesperson in Article That Included Dan Gilbert Attacking a Critic

On a more trifling scale, after sending text messages about this article to a reporter at The New York Times but not receiving a response — Mr. Gilbert was texting her landline number by accident — he followed up with an email accusing the reporter of disconnecting her mobile phone to avoid him. The phone “likely is one of your temporary numbers that you deploy for the surreptitious work that you do,” he wrote.For all the nasty missives fired off by Gilbert over the years that landed in the email inboxes and voicemails of reporters, this begs the question: How many more were blasted into the ether, directed to defunct fax lines? Of course, if we, the media, stopped using burner phones and temporary numbers to do surreptitious work, it wouldn't be a problem.
When alerted to the misunderstanding, Mr. Gilbert apologized “for any of it that was caused on my end.”
When Mr. Gilbert was asked in an email if he “often strikes a ‘combative stance’ or ‘frequently attacks his critics,’” a Quicken Loans spokesman responded in an email, “It’s interesting that when someone with as long and successful career as Mr. Gilbert is forced to defend his integrity and honor from old and/or insignificant already rehashed incidents and accusations from a media source as credible as The NY Times, you would imply that doing such is ‘frequently attacking’ his critics.”
