Monday, January 23, 2017

C-Notes / Bites

House of Blues to Host Annual Local Brews Local Grooves Event in February

Posted By on Mon, Jan 23, 2017 at 4:19 PM

click to enlarge 9902c21e-b7b6-460e-8b34-21ca2a75afab_24071_custom.jpg
A slew of terrific craft breweries will participate in House of Blues’ annual Local Brews Local Grooves.

The event, which takes place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, aspires to be “the ultimate craft beer & music festival featuring the finest breweries, hottest bands, & the tastiest food,” as it’s put in a press release.

Local bands will play on four different stages. Additionally, two local wineries will be on hand, and there will be food stations located throughout the venue.

Participating breweries include Jackie O’s, Lager Heads, Willoughby Brewing Company, Oskar Blues, Revolution, Platform Beer Co., Double Wing Brewing Co., Butcher & the Brewer, Sibling Revelry Brewing, Thirsty Dog and more.

Local acts such as the Whiskey Hollow, Teddy Boys, Blues Chronicles, Shawn Brewster, Chris Allen, Austin Walkin’ Cane, Brent Kirby, Thor Platter and Shooter Sharp & the Shootouts are slated to perform.

Tickets to the event go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

