Monday, January 23, 2017

Scene & Heard

Johnny Manziel Had Some Twitter Advice for Donald Trump, Before Deleting His Twitter Account

Posted By on Mon, Jan 23, 2017 at 4:01 PM

It's not often an aspiring reality TV hopeful like former football player Johnny Manziel deigns to give advice to the master of the genre, but here we are. Manziel tweeted this advice just a little bit ago and then deleted his account, which might be even better advice then what the nightclub enthusiast initially laid out for the former host of The Apprentice.

screen_shot_2017-01-23_at_3.58.39_pm.png

