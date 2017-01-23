Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, January 23, 2017

Scene & Heard

Local Service Workers Union Endorses Jeff Johnson For Mayor

Posted By on Mon, Jan 23, 2017 at 4:54 PM

click to enlarge Jeff Johnson - PHOTO BY PETER LARSON
  • Photo by Peter Larson
  • Jeff Johnson
Less than a week after the announcement of city councilman Jeff Johnson's Mayoral candidacy, the local Service Employees International Union has endorsed him.

“Councilman Johnson has demonstrated a real commitment to the people of Cleveland, standing up to corporate and political opponents to lift up the voices of people throughout the city,” said Becky Williams, President of SEIU District 1199, in a news release Monday. “The failed leadership of Frank Jackson has left too many people without good jobs, safe neighborhoods and struggling to survive in the most impoverished city in the nation [sic].”

SEIU, which helped campaign alongside Raise Up Cleveland for a city minimum-wage increase last year, was appreciative of Johnson's support on that issue. Johnson was the only city council member to support the $15 minimum wage and has been critical of Council President Kevin Kelley for "going down to Columbus" to enlist the aid of the Republic state legislature in quashing the local effort.

“Jeff Johnson’s vision for Cleveland will mean less working people having to struggle to provide for their families and will solve the challenges that face our community head on," Williams said.

Johnson's vision, he's said himself, focuses on investing in Cleveland's neighborhoods. That means reducing violence, improving housing, and investing in education and workforce programs. He said he's seen firsthand the "gradual deterioration" of the idea that elected official represent the people. And he wants to bring that culture back to City Hall.

Johnson is one of six candidates to declare their candidacy for the city's highest executive office. Current Mayor Frank Jackson has yet to make up his mind.

SEIU 1199 represents Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia, but its membership is largely Ohio-based. Of its nearly 30,000 members, all but about 7,000 are employed in Ohio.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Couple to Open 'Cleveland-Style' Eatery in Sarasota Read More

  2. Japanese-Style Ramen Shop the Latest to Join the Lorain Avenue Boom Read More

  3. Terminal Tower Observation Deck Opening in February Read More

  4. Leaked Audio Shows Cleveland Hopkins Airport Paranoia; Whistleblowers Threatened with Retaliation Read More

  5. RTA Pays $45,000 to Woman Who Sued for Unlawful Arrest, Assault Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation