Rod Stewart/Cyndi Lauper Tour Coming to Blossom This Summer
By Jeff Niesel
on Mon, Jan 23, 2017 at 12:38 PM
When rocker Rod “The Mod” Stewart
played the Q back in 2012, he displayed loads of energy for someone who had just entered his late sixties.
He got the party started with a cover of “Love Train” and then never let up during a fantastic 90-minute set, delivering hits such as “Some Guys Have All the Luck” and “Forever Young” while occasionally dropping to his knees, shaking his ass and vamping with the band.
Expect him to be in equally good form when he returns to town to play Blossom Music Center on July 28. Special guest Cyndi Lauper
will open the show, part of an 18-city summer tour.
Citi cardmembers have access to a special pre-sale opportunity that begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Tickets go on sale to the general public at noon on Friday, Jan. 27, at livenation.com
.
