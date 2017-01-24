Cleveland Police Officer Killed in Hit-Skip on I-90, Suspect Taken Into Custody

click to enlarge WOIO

click to enlarge Officer David Fahey

Officer struck by vehicle on I-90 west/Warren Road. vehicle did not stop. possibly a white Toyota Camry, front end damage w GTD in plate — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) January 24, 2017

Photos of the vehicle involved in this morning's hit-skip accident. PLEASE SHARE. pic.twitter.com/Ledm1Rf5sO — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) January 24, 2017

Video of @LakewoodFire turning into oncoming I-90 traffic from the Rocky River crash to get to the fallen @CLEpolice officer. pic.twitter.com/KAX3Zd3RBz — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) January 24, 2017

Update: Police have taken a man into custody in connection with the hit-skip that killed Cleveland police officer David Fahey this morning on I-90 near Warren Rd. Law enforcement agencies had surrounded a home in Lorain where a car matching the description had been found.44-year-old Israel Alvarez is facing charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and felony hit skip.***Cleveland police this morning will brief the press in the atrium at MetroHealth after Cleveland police officer David Fahey, 39, was struck and killed in a hit-skip accident on I-90 near Warren Road.Below, the scant details so far from police, including a loose description of a vehicle that may have been involved — a possible white Toyota Camry with a partial license plate of GTD and damage to the front end of the car.The accident occurred around 6 a.m. this morning, according to Cleveland.com, and the officer involved was diverting traffic after a previous accident that involved a van hitting a firetruck, the firetruck itself was blocking traffic from an even earlier accident. One other person died as a result of one of those accidents this morning, but it's unclear from news reports which one.I-90 westbound remains closed between I-71 and Warren at this time.