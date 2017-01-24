Cleveland Police Officer Killed in Hit-Skip on I-90, Suspect Taken Into Custody

Officer struck by vehicle on I-90 west/Warren Road. vehicle did not stop. possibly a white Toyota Camry, front end damage w GTD in plate— Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) January 24, 2017
The accident occurred around 6 a.m. this morning, according to Cleveland.com, and the officer involved was diverting traffic after a previous accident that involved a van hitting a firetruck, the firetruck itself was blocking traffic from an even earlier accident. One other person died as a result of one of those accidents this morning, but it's unclear from news reports which one.
Photos of the vehicle involved in this morning's hit-skip accident. PLEASE SHARE. pic.twitter.com/Ledm1Rf5sO— Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) January 24, 2017
Video of @LakewoodFire turning into oncoming I-90 traffic from the Rocky River crash to get to the fallen @CLEpolice officer. pic.twitter.com/KAX3Zd3RBz— Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) January 24, 2017
