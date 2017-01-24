Scene & Heard

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Scene & Heard

One-Time Clevelander and Likely Labor Secretary Andrew Puzder: 'We Hire the Best of the Worst'

Posted By on Tue, Jan 24, 2017 at 1:25 PM

Today, former Clevelander Andrew Kaczynski of CNN reports on former Cleveland Andrew Puzder, who's looking like the presumed Labor Secretary of the U.S. and who has delivered some alarming speeches over the past few years (uncovered by the aforementioned Kaczynski).

Speaking to a students of Westmont College in February 2011, Puzder discussed the changes he made at CKE when he initially took over as its chief executive.

"Our turnover was about 300% a year. Which means everybody quit. There were some people that stayed that were lifers at Hardee's," Puzder can be heard saying in an audio recording of the speech archived on iTunes and reviewed by CNN's KFile. "But most people were coming and working three months and then going somewhere else. It's not like if you run a fast food company you're hiring graduates of MIT or people that were gonna go work for Microsoft, you know.

"In the employment pool, you're hiring the best of the worst. You know, it's kind of the bottom of the pool. And at Hardee's it was so bad, we were hiring the worst of the worst and hoping they would stay."

This tracks with his known disdain for the American workforce.

According to CNN, Puzder has reiterated that "bottom of the pool" rhetoric in other speeches since then.

In the event Puzder is approved for his position in the Cabinet, this sort of rhetoric would almost assuredly come to define American labor policy. What the American public does with that notion remains to be seen.

Puzder's confirmation hearing is set to begin Feb. 2

