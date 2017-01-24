Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Terminal Tower Observation Deck Opening in February
The Terminal Tower observation deck is primed to open soon, and just in time for Valentine's Day.
Early action at one of Cleveland's most awe-inspiring viewpoints happens February 10 through 14th with $5 tickets benefiting St. Jude's Children Hospital.
The deck, located on the 42nd floor of the 52-floor building, provides views for 30 miles in every direction on a clear day.
Tickets for slots between 4 and 9 p.m. those days are available in advance only at this link.
Tags: Terminal Tower, Image