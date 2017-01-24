Scene & Heard

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Scene & Heard

Terminal Tower Observation Deck Opening in February

Posted By on Tue, Jan 24, 2017 at 2:59 PM

click to enlarge ERIK DROST, FLICKR CC
  • Erik Drost, Flickr CC

The Terminal Tower observation deck is primed to open soon, and just in time for Valentine's Day.

Early action at one of Cleveland's most awe-inspiring viewpoints happens February 10 through 14th with $5 tickets benefiting St. Jude's Children Hospital.

The deck, located on the 42nd floor of the 52-floor building, provides views for 30 miles in every direction on a clear day.

Tickets for slots between 4 and 9 p.m. those days are available in advance only at this link.

