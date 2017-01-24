C-Notes

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Tri-C Announces Lineup for the 38th Annual JazzFest

Posted By on Tue, Jan 24, 2017 at 7:01 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF TRI-C
  • Courtesy of Tri-C
This year’s JazzFest, which takes place from June 22 to 24 at Playhouse Square, will feature eight shows in the venue’s historic theaters. The 38th annual festival will showcase a wide range of music.

“These world-class artists reflect the diversity, power and soul that make this music such a beautiful art form,” says Terri Pontremoli, director of the festival, in a press release. “We’re looking forward to celebrating jazz culture with Cleveland and regional audiences.”

The festival kicks off with Grammy-winning jazz singer Dianne Reeves and Chris Botti, who perform at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, at Connor Palace.

Then, on Friday, June 23, Terence Blanchard brings his Blue Notes Sessions to the Ohio Theatre, and sax man Boney James plays Connor Palace.

On Saturday, June 24, saxophonist Jane Bunnett performs with Maqueque and Alicia Olatuja at the Allen Theatre, guitarist Diego Figueiredo plays with clarinetist and saxophonist Anat Cohen at the Ohio Theatre, Kamasi Washington and his band, the Next Step, offer a modern spin on big band music at the Allen Theatre, and singer Bozz Scaggs and Catherine Russell team up to play Connor Palace. Also that same day, Blanchard plays again at the Allen Theatre with his E-Collective, the same group that recorded an album in town earlier this year.

JazzFest will also include free outdoor concerts at Playhouse Square from 3 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday during the festival weekend.

Festival passes, which offer VIP seating to all eight ticketed concerts plus other perks, are currently on sale for $250. Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date.



