Country Singer Sam Hunt to Kick Off His Summer Tour at Blossom

click to enlarge
Prior to releasing his 2014 debut, Montevallo
, country singer Sam Hunt
wrote hit songs for acts such as Kenny Chesney, Billy Currington and Keith Urban.
And yet, he still had plenty of good material left for Montevallo
, which delivered a slew of hit singles, including “Leave the Night On,” “House Party,” “Take Your Time,” “Break Up In A Small Town” and “Make You Miss Me.”
Just today, Hunt announced that his 15 in a 30 Tour will kick off on June 1 at Blossom. Maren Morris, Chris Janson and Ryan Follese will open.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.