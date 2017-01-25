C-Notes

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

C-Notes

Country Singer Sam Hunt to Kick Off His Summer Tour at Blossom

Posted By on Wed, Jan 25, 2017 at 8:44 AM

click to enlarge sam.jpg
Prior to releasing his 2014 debut, Montevallo, country singer Sam Hunt wrote hit songs for acts such as Kenny Chesney, Billy Currington and Keith Urban.

And yet, he still had plenty of good material left for Montevallo, which delivered a slew of hit singles, including “Leave the Night On,” “House Party,” “Take Your Time,” “Break Up In A Small Town” and “Make You Miss Me.”

Just today, Hunt announced that his 15 in a 30 Tour will kick off on June 1 at Blossom. Maren Morris, Chris Janson and Ryan Follese will open.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.

