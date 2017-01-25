Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted on Trump's False Illegal Voting Claims: "No Evidence to Support Any of Those Concerns"

click to enlarge
The President of the United States has repeatedly made unsupported and false claims that millions of illegal votes were cast in the 2016 election. If you're tired of hearing about it know that we (reporters) are tired of writing about it. But Trump's either willfully lying or the most powerful person in America simply doesn't believe the facts as laid out by officials across the country. Both possibilities are bad, to put it lightly, not least because of the possible repurcussions on voting rights and trust at large in the democratic process.
So here we are again checking in with Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted who, among others, including Trump's own legal team, is forced to reiterate that the President believes a conspiracy theory.
“Donald Trump won Ohio by over 400,000 votes,” Husted said in an interview yesterday
. “There was no evidence of widespread voter fraud. The cases of voter fraud that have been reported are currently being investigated.
So, there’s no evidence to support any of those concerns, at least in Ohio. I will see my fellow secretaries of state from around the country soon, and to this point I’m not sure that the facts support that contention.”
Husted made his point again on Twitter this morning after Trump tweeted that he'd launch an investigation into the baseless claims.