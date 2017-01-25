C-Notes

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

C-Notes

Rapper Tech N9ne to Bring His Strictly Strange Tour to House of Blues in May

Posted By on Wed, Jan 25, 2017 at 4:41 PM

click to enlarge unnamed.jpg
Rapper Tech N9ne (Aaron Dontez Yates) has played Cleveland numerous times over the years, often at the now defunct Peabody’s, a venue that hosted metal and hardcore as much as hip-hop, and recently at the Odeon.

Earlier today, the rapper announced he’ll play House of Blues on May 17 as part of his Strictly Strange Tour. Tech's Strange Music labelmates Krizz Kaliko, Stevie Stone, Ces Cru, as well as former Strange Music artist, Brotha Lynch Hung, will perform as well.

Released late last year, Tech N9ne's latest effort, The Storm, debuted as in the top ten on the Billboard 200. The label plans to release 13 albums in 2017.

Strange Music also just released a new tour video to spread the word about the tour. We've posted it here:

