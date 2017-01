'Wayne's World' Anniversary Screenings to Take Place in February at Area Theaters

click to enlarge

Based on thesketch of the same name, the 1992 moviecenters on Wayne (Mike Myers) and Garth (Dana Carvey), two metalheads who broadcast a talk-show calledon local public access television.Directed by Penelope Spheeris (), the movie grossed $183 million in its theatrical run, placing it as the tenth highest-grossing film of year and the highest-grossing of the 11 films based on SNL skits.transcends generations to pay tribute to an indelible place in American pop culture," says SpectiCast CEO Mark Rupp in a press release announcing the film's re-release as part of its 25th anniversary. "Director Penelope Spheeris brings out the best in Mike Myers and Dana Carvey while converting a classic SNL sketch into an enduring, full bodied film for the ages," addsand ABC-TV's Peter Travers.In celebration of the film’s anniversary, SpectiCast and Paramount Pictures will host theatrical events at area theaters on Feb. 7 and 8. The special events will include a screening of the movie as well as an exclusive introduction by Travers and a videotaped chat with the director and cast members.Tickets for the screenings may be purchased at waynesworld25.com