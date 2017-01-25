C-Notes

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

C-Notes / Film

'Wayne's World' Anniversary Screenings to Take Place in February at Area Theaters

Posted By on Wed, Jan 25, 2017 at 12:47 PM

Based on the Saturday Night Live sketch of the same name, the 1992 movie Wayne's World centers on Wayne (Mike Myers) and Garth (Dana Carvey), two metalheads who broadcast a talk-show called Wayne's World on local public access television.

Directed by Penelope Spheeris (The Decline of Western Civilization), the movie grossed $183 million in its theatrical run, placing it as the tenth highest-grossing film of year and the highest-grossing of the 11 films based on SNL skits.

"Wayne's World transcends generations to pay tribute to an indelible place in American pop culture," says SpectiCast CEO Mark Rupp in a press release announcing the film's re-release as part of its 25th anniversary.

"Director Penelope Spheeris brings out the best in Mike Myers and Dana Carvey while converting a classic SNL sketch into an enduring, full bodied film for the ages," adds Rolling Stone Magazine and ABC-TV's Peter Travers.

In celebration of the film’s anniversary, SpectiCast and Paramount Pictures will host theatrical events at area theaters on Feb. 7 and 8. The special events will include a screening of the movie as well as an exclusive introduction by Travers and a videotaped chat with the director and cast members. 

Tickets for the screenings may be purchased at waynesworld25.com.



Speaking of Wayne's World, 25th Anniversary

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

