Thursday, January 26, 2017

Scene & Heard

Fear's Confections Receives Bomb Threat Over Poop-Shaped Donald Trump Cookies

Posted By on Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 10:31 AM

click to enlarge RICK ULDRICKS / PATCH
  • RICK ULDRICKS / PATCH
Donald Trump, like all presidents and governmental leaders before him, is most certainly fair game for utter ridicule. Fear's Confections in Lakewood gets the idea; the candy shop, owned by Cassandra Fear, has been selling "Trump Dumps" for months now. It's remarkable how realistic one can get with sugary treats.

But among the nation's fleet of "sore winners" comes a real pip who thought it would be an OK idea to phone in a bomb threat to Fear's place. She's now raising funds for an improved security system, because, as we're seeing, there are some genuinely unhinged people wandering around these parts lately.

"Someone called and told my employee that there was a bomb in the building, she hung up, quickly took care of the customers in the store and called the Lakewood police," Fear told Patch. She learned that the threat had come from someone in Pontiac, Mich.

In spite of all that, and because most people these days enjoy nothing more than reducing our president to the oozing void that he appears to be, Fear has this to say: "Sales have been great!"

Jump to comments (1)
  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

