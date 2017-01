Indie Rockers Guided By Voices to Play Grog Shop in May

click to enlarge

Dayton-based indie rockers Guided by Voices just announced they’ll release their new album,, on April 7.The band’s first-ever double album, it features 32 songs played by the new line-up that features returning GBV veterans Doug Gillard and Kevin March along with newcomers Bobby Bare Jr and Mark Shue. Gillard is a former Clevelander who still plays with local post-punk heroes Death of Samantha. As a press release announcing the album explains, Pollard doesn’t take double albums lightly: “One reason he's planned and abandoned several would-be GBV double albums in the past is his high regard for foundational works like– ‘defining records for these bands’ says Pollard.”In the wake of performing at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in April, the band will play a few gigs in the Midwest, including a May 6 show at the Grog Shop.