Thursday, January 26, 2017
Indie Rockers Guided By Voices to Play Grog Shop in May
Posted
By Jeff Niesel
on Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 12:52 PM
click to enlarge
Dayton-based indie rockers Guided by Voices just announced they’ll release their new album, August By Cake
, on April 7.
The band’s first-ever double album, it features 32 songs played by the new line-up that features returning GBV veterans Doug Gillard and Kevin March along with newcomers Bobby Bare Jr and Mark Shue. Gillard is a former Clevelander who still plays with local post-punk heroes Death of Samantha.
As a press release announcing the album explains, Pollard doesn’t take double albums lightly: “One reason he's planned and abandoned several would-be GBV double albums in the past is his high regard for foundational works like Quadrophenia
, The White Album
, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway
, Daydream Nation
, Zen Arcade
, Double Nickels On the Dime
– ‘defining records for these bands’ says Pollard.”
In the wake of performing at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in April, the band will play a few gigs in the Midwest, including a May 6 show at the Grog Shop.
Tags: Guided by Voices, Grog Shop, Image