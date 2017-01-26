C-Notes

Thursday, January 26, 2017

C-Notes

Indie Rockers Guided By Voices to Play Grog Shop in May

Posted By on Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 12:52 PM

click to enlarge unnamed-18.jpg
Dayton-based indie rockers Guided by Voices just announced they’ll release their new album, August By Cake, on April 7.

The band’s first-ever double album, it features 32 songs played by the new line-up that features returning GBV veterans Doug Gillard and Kevin March along with newcomers Bobby Bare Jr and Mark Shue. Gillard is a former Clevelander who still plays with local post-punk heroes Death of Samantha.

As a press release announcing the album explains, Pollard doesn’t take double albums lightly: “One reason he's planned and abandoned several would-be GBV double albums in the past is his high regard for foundational works like Quadrophenia, The White Album, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, Daydream Nation, Zen Arcade, Double Nickels On the Dime – ‘defining records for these bands’ says Pollard.”

In the wake of performing at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in April, the band will play a few gigs in the Midwest, including a May 6 show at the Grog Shop.

