8 Concerts to Catch This Weekend

click to enlarge
FRIDAY, JAN. 27
Cherry Glazerr
On their 2014 debut, Haxel Princess
, Cherry Glazerr sang about teenage tomfoolery. Now, the band’s taken a treacherous trek towards maturity on 2017’s Apocalipstick
. The first album’s lazy lo-fi shifts to shady alt-rock this time around with cryptic chords and erratic synths mirroring the jarring effect of shattered naivete. Although band members still clown around (check out the clever adult humor in “Nuclear Bomb” video), they’ve begun to use their musical platform as a tool to promote dialogue about feminism, racism and LGBT rights, especially as the new presidency threatens progress in these areas. “Nurse Ratched,” for example, riffs on one of cinematography’s most infamous villains, a woman whose abuse of power is a metaphor for government corruption. “Told You I’d Be With the Guys” calls for female solidarity. Cherry Glazerr’s raucous performance value cannot possibly be translated by recording alone, and this show will easily top what is already a convincing new album. (Bethany Kaufman), 9 p.m., $10 ADV, $12 DOS. Grog Shop
.
Boombox
The BoomBox story begins in Muscle Shoals, Ala., where Zion Rock Godchaux brought his love of acoustic songcraft and his family's rock 'n' roll lineage to pair with Russ Randolph's top-notch electronica skills. Godchaux (Keith and Donna’s son) had found himself swept up in the musical threads of rave culture, where the seeds of his band were planted. BoomBox released its latest album, Bits & Pieces
, one year ago this month. It’s a fine continuation of the full-bodied songwriting heard on their previous album, Filling in the Color
. Here, Randolph’s inventive beats keep the groovy mood glowing brightly, and Godchaux leans into some excellent lyrical dance moves. Lean into the melody tonight beneath Beachland’s disco ball lights. (Eric Sandy), 9 p.m., $20 ADV, $25 DOS. Beachland Ballroom
.
Over the Rhine
Named for one of Cincinnati's poorest and most historic Germanic neighborhoods, Over the Rhine is one of the more distinctive bands to rise from the Queen City scene. Comparisons to the Innocence Mission, Cowboy Junkies, and 10,000 Maniacs are understandable but not always accurate, and the fact that the band was heard by Bob Dylan and invited to open for him on a handful of Midwest dates before it was signed in the early '90s merely adds to its status. That exposure ultimately led to the quartet's signing to I.R.S. Records, which made the unprecedented move of releasing the band's indie disc, Patience
, with its original artwork (the package featured photographs by Cincinnati lensman Michael Wilson, who went on to shoot album artwork for Lyle Lovett, Joe Ely, and hundreds of others). The band's been going strong ever since and plays the Cleveland area at least a few times a year. (Brian Baker) 8 p.m., $30 ADV, $35 DOS. Music Box Supper Club
.
TV Girl
The use of extensive sampling and vocal effects in L.A.-based band TV Girl’s music conjures feelings of pop music from another time. However, lyrics about empty sex and modern relationships contrast with their indie pop and electronica approach. The band has described its music as something “you can sing along to, but wouldn't sing around your parents.” This is catchy, danceable pop music pushed up against sarcasm and self-deprecation. There’s something alluring about the juxtaposition, even if it does feel eerie at times. (Johnny Cook), 9 p.m., $8 ADV, $10 DOS. Mahall's 20 Lanes
.
SATURDAY, JAN. 28
Breaking Benjamin
When Breaking Benjamin singer Ben Burnley founded the hard rock band back in Wilkes-Barre back in 1999, he probably didn’t imagine the group would sustain such a lengthy career. Having weathered the rise and fall of nu-metal, a movement with which the group was loosely associated, the band continues to top the charts even as many of its musical peers have faded into obscurity. Its 2015 album, Dark Before Dawn
, which was recently certified gold, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart. The album’s first two singles, “Failure” and “Angels Fall,” both became No. 1 rock radio hits too. “Failure” was the most-played song at rock radio in 2015. Songs such as “Failure” and “Bury Me Alive” feature the kind of menacing vocals and heavy percussion for which Tool/A Perfect Circle is known. (Jeff Niesel), 8 p.m., $36.50 ADV, $41.50 DOS. House of Blues
.
Wesley Bright & the Honeytones with Friends Present I'm Not Gonna Cry: A Sharon Jones Tribute
Funk and soul singer Sharon Jones (of Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings) passed away last November, and tonight at Mahall’s, local act Wesley Bright & the Honeytones will pay tribute to her life and music. They plan to honor Jones, a major influence on the band, with a night of singing and dancing. In addition to the musical tribute, which will feature guest vocalists Reagan Gray and Jess Yafanaro, there will be a raffle for a special photo print, and one of the Dap Kings, Binky Graphite, will join the band via video. (Johnny Cook), 9 p.m., $12. Mahall's 20 Lanes
.
High School Rock Off Round 1
When the annual High School Rock Off launched some 20 years ago at the Odeon, the promoters at the locally-based Belkin Productions (now Live Nation) saw it as a way to reach out to area high schools and provide students with the kind of outlet that they might not have. Two decades later, the event, which takes place again this year at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, continues to thrive. This year's incarnation of the event will feature 41 acts. There will be a total of 156 band members and seven solo artists from four states. In all, the performers will represent 62 schools. Expect the competition to be fierce. (Niesel), 6 p.m., $10. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
.
SUNDAY, JAN. 29
EarthCry
When an album beings with a song called “Transdimensional Camel Ride,” you listen. And that’s how things kick off on EarthCry’s 2016 album Sun Path
. It’s a tribal beat, pairing woodwinds with synth and head-nodding snare snaps. One minute in, and you’ll feel like you are strolling through an acid trip on the back of a dromedary. The rest of the album unfurls in similar analog-electronic, mixing a drum-and-bass thing into heady world music vibes. Take “Source Codes”; composer Anthony Thogmartin recreates the burbling sensations of our ancestors’ early ascent out of the primordial ooze. This is sharp production (think Four Tet-type stuff), and it’ll no doubt make for a chilled out night in Cleveland. (Sandy), 9 p.m., $12 ADV, $15 DOS. Beachland Tavern
.