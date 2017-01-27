Drew Carey's Son Was the Kid Who Said "Screw Our President" On Fox News the Night Before the Inauguration

"Screw our President!" - Child claims to have started fire at @realDonaldTrump protest. pic.twitter.com/L6nFnk8aLf — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 20, 2017

Maybe you saw the clip (if not, it's below) floating around of a kid named Connor being interviewed in DC the night before the inauguration as protests went on outside the Deploraball. "Screw our president," the kid said after claiming he'd set a small fire "because he felt like it."Turns out it wasn't just any 11-year-old kid. It was Drew Carey's son. "Sources" told TMZ that Connor got a talking to by his parents who said "Connor got caught up in the emotions of the crowd around him," and talked about how to better express himself in the future.Honestly, he expressed himself just fine.