Friday, January 27, 2017

Scene & Heard

Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer Has the Biggest Local Social Media Following

Posted By on Fri, Jan 27, 2017 at 11:15 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK: STEFANI SCHAEFER
  • Facebook: Stefani Schaefer
Via Adweek, Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer is the individual with the largest social media following in the Cleveland market.

Both Schaefer's Instagram page (21.3K followers), and her Facebook page (120K+ likes) are rabidly consumed by locals.

Her employer, the local Fox affiliate, led all local TV stations in social media engagement as well, with a 48-percent market share. NBC affiliate WKYC arrived in second place, with a 27-percent share.

Here are the other top ten individual social media performers, based on market share:

1) Stefani Schaefer, Fox 8
2) Tia Ewing, Cleveland 19
3) Mark Johnson, News Channel 5
4) Kristi Capel, Fox 8
5) Betsy Kling, WKYC
6) Hollie Strango-Giangreco, WKYC
7) Jeff Tanchak, Cleveland 19
8) Jason Nicholas, Cleveland 19
9) Beth McLeod, Cleveland 19
10) Ramona Robinson, Cleveland 19

