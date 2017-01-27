Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer Has the Biggest Local Social Media Following

click to enlarge
Via Adweek
-
Facebook: Stefani Schaefer
, Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer is the individual with the largest social media following in the Cleveland market.
Both Schaefer's Instagram page
(21.3K followers), and her Facebook page
(120K+ likes) are rabidly consumed by locals.
Her employer, the local Fox affiliate, led all local TV stations in social media engagement as well, with a 48-percent market share. NBC affiliate WKYC arrived in second place, with a 27-percent share.
Here are the other top ten individual social media performers, based on market share:
1) Stefani Schaefer, Fox 8
2) Tia Ewing, Cleveland 19
3) Mark Johnson, News Channel 5
4) Kristi Capel, Fox 8
5) Betsy Kling, WKYC
6) Hollie Strango-Giangreco, WKYC
7) Jeff Tanchak, Cleveland 19
8) Jason Nicholas, Cleveland 19
9) Beth McLeod, Cleveland 19
10) Ramona Robinson, Cleveland 19