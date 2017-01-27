MLB Commish Met with Paul Dolan about Wahoo, but "Nothing New to Report"

Paul Dolan and Rob Manfred both say they've had dialogue about Chief Wahoo but nothing new to report on the logo. #Indians— Anthony Castrovince (@castrovince) January 27, 2017
#Indians owner Paul Dolan has spoken with MLB Commissioner Manfred about Chief Wahoo situation. Nothing decided.— Tom Withers (@twithersAP) January 27, 2017
Manfred on Chief Wahoo (more): "I think we'll produce a result that will be good for the Indians and good for baseball."— paul hoynes (@hoynsie) January 27, 2017
Manfred on Chief Wahoo (take 2): "What exactly that is (result of conversations about Chief Wahoo) I don't want to speculate."— paul hoynes (@hoynsie) January 27, 2017
