MLB Commish Met with Paul Dolan about Wahoo, but "Nothing New to Report"

At the Cleveland Indians' press conference Friday morning officially announcing the 2019 All-Star game, the Chief Wahoo logo came up.No surprise there. Wahoo was a black mark on the Indians' otherwise heroic 2016 playoff run. Its endurance is the object of national scorn and derision. If it were still around in 2019, locals can expect considerably more and angrier coverage.Amid the 2016 World Series media frenzy, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said that he and the Indians' ownership had agreed to meet to discuss Chief Wahoo. Scene was unable to attend this morning's press conference, but reporters there reported that the meeting happened last Friday. No decisions have been made."I think we'll produce a result that will be good for the Indians and good for baseball," Manfred said (via the PD's Paul Hoynes). "What exactly that is, I don't want to speculate."