Rock Hall Announces Details for 2017 Inductions

The 2017 Inductions that take place on Friday, April 7, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn will include the inductions of Joan Baez, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Nile Rodgers (of Chic fame), Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur and Yes into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Earlier today, the Rock Hall
announced a few details regarding the ceremony.
Jackson Browne will induct Joan Baez, Neil Young will induct Pearl Jam, and Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson will induct Yes.
Additional performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.
The Rock Hall will also open a special exhibit on the 2017 inductees in conjunction with the ceremony. Items from Baez, ELO, Journey, Pearl Jam, Rodgers, Shakur and Yes will go on display when the exhibit opens on March 31.
Tickets to the Inductions go on sale next week. Citi Cardmembers can purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.