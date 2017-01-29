Sunday, January 29, 2017
Senator Rob Portman on Trump Order: "Extreme Vetting Program That Wasn't Properly Vetted"
Senator Rob Portman, in an appearance on CNN with Jake Tapper this morning, finally broke his silence on Donald Trump's far-reaching and controversial executive order that limited travel to the U.S. from certain countries: "This was an extreme vetting program that wasn't properly vetted."
The order, which bans visitor travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days, spawned protests at airports across the country yesterday, widespread anger across the world, and was the subject of an ACLU suit that led a federal judge to issue a stay on the orders as they pertained to those who were in transit or had arrived and been detained as they took effect.
Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown
issued a lengthy and harsh statement on the policies last night.
