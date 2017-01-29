Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Sunday, January 29, 2017

Scene & Heard

Senator Rob Portman on Trump Order: "Extreme Vetting Program That Wasn't Properly Vetted"

Posted By on Sun, Jan 29, 2017 at 10:19 AM

Senator Rob Portman, in an appearance on CNN with Jake Tapper this morning, finally broke his silence on Donald Trump's far-reaching and controversial executive order that limited travel to the U.S. from certain countries: "This was an extreme vetting program that wasn't properly vetted."


The order, which bans visitor travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days, spawned protests at airports across the country yesterday, widespread anger across the world, and was the subject of an ACLU suit that led a federal judge to issue a stay on the orders as they pertained to those who were in transit or had arrived and been detained as they took effect.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown issued a lengthy and harsh statement on the policies last night.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. After Trump Order, 26-Year-Old Cleveland Clinic Resident Forced to Leave Country Shortly After Returning Read More

  2. Global Cleveland: "Closing Doors to Our Refugee Sisters and Brothers is Not Who We Are" Read More

  3. Three Conservation Groups Will Sue the Federal Agencies Who Auctioned Off Wayne National Forest Land Read More

  4. Drew Carey's Son Was the Kid Who Said "Screw Our President" On Fox News the Night Before the Inauguration Read More

  5. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer Has the Biggest Local Social Media Following Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation