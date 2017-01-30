C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, January 30, 2017

C-Notes

Alt-Rockers Kings of Leon to Play Blossom in August

Posted By on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 10:35 AM

click to enlarge JIMMY MARBLE
  • Jimmy Marble
Just this morning, alternative rock act Kings of Leon announced the second leg of its North American tour supporting its new album, Walls.

As part of the newly announced set of dates, the band will perform at Blossom on Aug. 16.

Released last year, Walls, the band’s seventh studio album, features a fine collection of arena-rock anthems ("Waste A Moment") and moody ballads ("Muchacho").

The group’s first No. 1 album in the U.S., it received great reviews upon its release.

Indie singer-songwriter Nathaniel Ratliff and his band the Night Sweats will open the show. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Kings Of Leon, Blossom

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Body Found on East Side During Search for Missing 14-Year-Old Alianna Defreeze Read More

  2. After Trump Order, 26-Year-Old Cleveland Clinic Resident Forced to Leave Country Shortly After Returning Read More

  3. Cleveland Clinic Is Still Holding Its Annual Fundraiser at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort, Not Committed for Next Year Read More

  4. Cleveland Protest of Trump's Immigration Orders Rescheduled for Friday Afternoon Read More

  5. Working Class Brewery and Taproom Coming to Kamm’s Corners Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation