Alt-Rockers Kings of Leon to Play Blossom in August

Just this morning, alternative rock act Kings of Leon announced the second leg of its North American tour supporting its new album,As part of the newly announced set of dates, the band will perform at Blossom on Aug. 16. Released last year,, the band’s seventh studio album, features a fine collection of arena-rock anthems ("Waste A Moment") and moody ballads ("Muchacho").The group’s first No. 1 album in the U.S., it received great reviews upon its release.Indie singer-songwriter Nathaniel Ratliff and his band the Night Sweats will open the show. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday.