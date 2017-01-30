Monday, January 30, 2017
Alt-Rockers Kings of Leon to Play Blossom in August
By Jeff Niesel
on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 10:35 AM
Just this morning, alternative rock act Kings of Leon
announced the second leg of its North American tour supporting its new album, Walls
As part of the newly announced set of dates, the band will perform at Blossom on Aug. 16.
Released last year, Walls
, the band’s seventh studio album, features a fine collection of arena-rock anthems ("Waste A Moment") and moody ballads ("Muchacho").
The group’s first No. 1 album in the U.S., it received great reviews upon its release.
Indie singer-songwriter Nathaniel Ratliff and his band the Night Sweats will open the show. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
