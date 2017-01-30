Body Found on East Side During Search for Missing 14-Year-Old Alianna Defreeze

Defreeze

Cleveland police report that they've found a female body in an abandoned home on the city's east side while searching for missing 14-year-old Alianna Defreeze. This story is developing, and details remain scarce.Defreeze did not make it to school (East Prep Woodland Hills) on Jan. 26, and she was reported missing that day. She was last seen getting onto her school bus somewhere in the 3400 block of East 149th Street. That bus takes her to 93rd and Kinsman, where she boards a second bus to East Prep, according to her mother."She's never done this ever before," her aunt told WOIO. "She's not known to run away. She's never run away, she's never been in any type of trouble. There’s no reason for her to run away from home so this is very unlike her.”Investigators are continuing to seek additional information; they can be reached at 216-623-5418.will keep this story updated as more information becomes public.