Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, January 30, 2017

Scene & Heard

Body Found on East Side During Search for Missing 14-Year-Old Alianna Defreeze

Posted By on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 10:55 AM

DEFREEZE
  • Defreeze
Cleveland police report that they've found a female body in an abandoned home on the city's east side while searching for missing 14-year-old Alianna Defreeze. This story is developing, and details remain scarce.

Defreeze did not make it to school (East Prep Woodland Hills) on Jan. 26, and she was reported missing that day. She was last seen getting onto her school bus somewhere in the 3400 block of East 149th Street. That bus takes her to 93rd and Kinsman, where she boards a second bus to East Prep, according to her mother.

"She's never done this ever before," her aunt told WOIO. "She's not known to run away. She's never run away, she's never been in any type of trouble. There’s no reason for her to run away from home so this is very unlike her.”

Investigators are continuing to seek additional information; they can be reached at 216-623-5418. Scene will keep this story updated as more information becomes public.

Tags: ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Crime

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. After Trump Order, 26-Year-Old Cleveland Clinic Resident Forced to Leave Country Shortly After Returning Read More

  2. Cleveland Clinic Is Still Holding Its Annual Fundraiser at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort, Not Committed for Next Year Read More

  3. Cleveland Protest of Trump's Immigration Orders Rescheduled for Friday Afternoon Read More

  4. Working Class Brewery and Taproom Coming to Kamm’s Corners Read More

  5. Local Rock Photographer Helps Cat Shelter by Auctioning Concert Photos Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation