Cleveland Clinic Is Still Holding Its Annual Fundraiser at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort, Not Committed for Next Year

Caught up in the absolute chaos unleashed last week by President Donald Trump, executives at the Cleveland Clinic have been scrambling to make sense of new orders that forced a first-year medical resident out of the U.S. temporarily
on Saturday. The Clinic didn't outright condemn the policy, but stated that the high degree of "uncertainty" has put them on the offensive in hopes of keeping their employees safe.
As if that weren't enough, there's still the matter of planning the Clinic's annual fundraiser, taking place next month at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
Today, a Cleveland Clinic spokesperson told Scene
that the event will go on. (It's been held yearly at Mar-a-Lago since 2011.) This year’s esoteric moniker: “Reflections of Versailles: A Night in the Hall of Mirrors.” Tickets range from $1,250 to $100,000. Scene
’s request for press credentials was heartily laughed at.
“We have held our event there for several years,” the spokesperson told us. “This year’s event was committed to long before Mr. Trump was elected. Many other non-profits also hold fundraisers there. We have not made any further commitments at this time.”
To be clear on that last sentence, the Clinic may or may not hold its fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago next year.