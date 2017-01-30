Los Lobos Coming to Music Box Supper Club for Two-Night Stand

click to enlarge
Released back in 1992, Kiko
firmly established Los Angeles-based Latin rockers Los Lobos as an American institution.
One of the group's most diverse and accomplished records, the album opens with the shimmering “Dream in Blue” and then segues into roadhouse rockers (“Wake Up Dolores”), grunge-y blues numbers ("Whiskey Trail") and beautiful ballads (“Saint Behind the Glass”).
Co-produced by Mitchell Froom, the album features a wide range of music and offers a unique blend of studio trickery and organic instrumentation.
To honor the album’s 25th anniversary, the band has announced a special tour during which it’ll play the album in its entirety. The jaunt includes a stop at the Music Box Supper Club
, where the band performs on Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1.
The first night, the group will perform Kiko
in its entirety. The second night, it’ll play a greatest hits set. Tickets are on sale now for Music Box Members. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.