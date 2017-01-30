Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, January 30, 2017

Scene & Heard

RTA Bus Driver Behind Wheel During Public Square Collision was Fired

Posted By on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 3:22 PM

click to enlarge SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
The RTA bus driver who was behind the wheel during a December collision on Public Square that killed a pedestrian has been fired. The driver was initially suspended, but was terminated on Jan. 23, according to an RTA spokesperson.

An RTA accident review committee determined that the collision on Dec. 7, which resulted in the death of 69-year-old Joan Kuendig, was preventable. The driver slowed, but did not come to a complete stop before turning onto Rockwell Avenue from East Roadway. Police have previously reported that Kuendig was legally crossing the street.

The driver has not yet faced criminal charges, according to Cleveland.com.

Mayor Frank Jackson has insisted that Superior Avenue through Public Square remain closed to buses. He initially closed the Square in November and has cited the Square’s popularity and safety concerns as his chief reasons for keeping it closed, despite the increase in dangerous turns, the delays caused by re-routing, and a looming $12 million debt, triggered by the closure, that the Federal Transit Administration intends to collect by Feb. 21.

On a Dec. 30 press conference, the day after Ms. Kuendig’s death, Jackson said he would not try to mitigate the family’s grief.

"What I will say, however," he said, "is that we're reviewing that to see whether or not there were some other circumstances that caused that to happen, as opposed to just making a left-hand turn."

RTA told Scene that the city will now conduct its own investigation into the accident.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Body Found on East Side During Search for Missing 14-Year-Old Alianna Defreeze Read More

  2. After Trump Order, 26-Year-Old Cleveland Clinic Resident Forced to Leave Country Shortly After Returning Read More

  3. Cleveland Clinic Is Still Holding Its Annual Fundraiser at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort, Not Committed for Next Year Read More

  4. Cleveland Protest of Trump's Immigration Orders Rescheduled for Friday Afternoon Read More

  5. Working Class Brewery and Taproom Coming to Kamm’s Corners Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation