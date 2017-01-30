C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, January 30, 2017

C-Notes

The Chainsmokers to Perform at Wolstein Center in April

Posted By on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 1:57 PM

click to enlarge unnamed-1.jpg
Earlier today, the artist/producer duo the Chainsmokers announced that they’ll kick off their biggest to tour to date this spring.

The 40-city tour launches on April 13 in Miami and continues through June. The group plays the Wolstein Center on April 25. Multi-platinum artist Kiiara will open the show.

Every ticket purchased online for the tour includes a copy of the Chainsmokers’ forthcoming debut album.

The album and tour announcements come on the heels of the brand new single “Paris,” the follow-up to the group's previous hit, “Closer.” This year, the group received Grammy nods for Best New Artist, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Closer” featuring Halsey) and Best Dance Recording (“Don’t Let Me Down” featuring Daya).

An AT&T priority pre-sale for the concert begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow, and  Citi card members will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday. The general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of The Chainsmokers, Wolstein Center

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Body Found on East Side During Search for Missing 14-Year-Old Alianna Defreeze Read More

  2. After Trump Order, 26-Year-Old Cleveland Clinic Resident Forced to Leave Country Shortly After Returning Read More

  3. Cleveland Protest of Trump's Immigration Orders Rescheduled for Friday Afternoon Read More

  4. Drew Carey's Son Was the Kid Who Said "Screw Our President" On Fox News the Night Before the Inauguration Read More

  5. Los Lobos Coming to Music Box Supper Club for Two-Night Stand Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation