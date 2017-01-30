The Chainsmokers to Perform at Wolstein Center in April

click to enlarge
Earlier today, the artist/producer duo the Chainsmokers
announced that they’ll kick off their biggest to tour to date this spring.
The 40-city tour launches on April 13 in Miami and continues through June. The group plays the Wolstein Center on April 25. Multi-platinum artist Kiiara will open the show.
Every ticket purchased online for the tour includes a copy of the Chainsmokers’ forthcoming debut album.
The album and tour announcements come on the heels of the brand new single “Paris,” the follow-up to the group's previous hit, “Closer.” This year, the group received Grammy nods for Best New Artist, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Closer” featuring Halsey) and Best Dance Recording (“Don’t Let Me Down” featuring Daya).
An AT&T priority pre-sale for the concert begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow, and Citi card members will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday. The general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday.