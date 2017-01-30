Bites

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, January 30, 2017

Bites

Working Class Brewery and Taproom Coming to Kamm’s Corners

Posted By on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 2:46 PM

click to enlarge working_class_brewery.jpg
“It’s full-steam ahead right now,” Richard Skains says about Working Class Brewery (17448 Lorain Ave., 216-965-2569), a new brewery and taproom that he’s opening with partner Carmen Rusoniello.

The former Cleveland teacher and band director is currently building out a 3,600-square-foot space in Kamm’s Plaza. The rear third of the property will be home to the 10-barrel brewhouse and six fermenters. The front two thirds will be the site of the 70-seat taproom. There will be no kitchen; guests will be invited to bring in food from area restaurants if they wish.

Skains says that as an avid homebrewer with summers off, he began working part-time at local breweries like Rocky River and Fat Head’s. He ended up staying on for five years.

“I’m at the age where I’m transitioning from one profession to another and it really only makes sense to be an owner,” he says.

Working Class initially will produce five year-round styles, as well as seasonals and experimental one-offs. Beers will be sold onsite, but also canned and kegged for regional distribution. Customers can look forward to West Coast red, blonde, fruit beers and an IPA to start.

"I have to design my beers around what’s going to be available on the hop market,” he explains. “I’m not going to go design a beer around scarce and pricy hops. I don’t want my recipes changing every few months because something isn’t available.”

After considering spots in Ohio City, Skains said that he decided to go where he would be the only game in town (at least for the time being).

“There are two ways to go: you open up where there is a lot of foot traffic from people who are looking for craft breweries or find your own area to work,” he says.

Skains takes delivery of his equipment in mid-February. The hope is to be pouring beers before the end of March.

Tags: ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Body Found on East Side During Search for Missing 14-Year-Old Alianna Defreeze Read More

  2. After Trump Order, 26-Year-Old Cleveland Clinic Resident Forced to Leave Country Shortly After Returning Read More

  3. Cleveland Protest of Trump's Immigration Orders Rescheduled for Friday Afternoon Read More

  4. Cleveland Clinic Is Still Holding Its Annual Fundraiser at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort, Not Committed for Next Year Read More

  5. Singer Joe Jonas Brings His New Funk/Synth-Pop Band DNCE to House of Blues Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation