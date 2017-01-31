Film

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Film

Cedar Lee Theatre to Screen 'Ordinary People' in Honor of the Late Mary Tyler Moore

Posted By on Tue, Jan 31, 2017 at 11:40 AM

click to enlarge unnamed.gif
Classic shows that still seem relevant (and funny) today, such as The Dick Van Dyke Show and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, featured terrific writing and acting as they often took on the social issues of the day. 

Actress Mary Tyler Moore, who starred in both sitcoms, died last week.

To honor Moore, who was also an Oscar-nominated actress, the Cedar Lee Theatre will show Ordinary People tonight at 7:30. The movie won the Best Picture Oscar in 1981, and Moore’s performance as a mother dealing with the death of her son earned her an Oscar nod for Best Actress.

“Watching director Robert Redford’s tear-jearker is a great way to pay homage to a woman who touched so many of us,” says David Huffman, Cleveland Cinemas’ director of marketing, in a press release. “She brightened all of our lives and she will be missed.”

Tickets are $6 and are on sale at the Cedar Lee Theatre box office or online at clevelandcinemas.com.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Frontier Airlines to Add Non-Stop Flights from Hopkins to Four New Cities Read More

  2. Nine International Patients Awaiting Care at Cleveland Clinic Can't Get Into the U.S. Now Read More

  3. Cleveland Clinic Is Still Holding Its Annual Fundraiser at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort, Not Committed for Next Year Read More

  4. Cleveland Couple to Open 'Cleveland-Style' Eatery in Sarasota Read More

  5. Iranian Kent State Student is in Canada, Barred from Returning Home to Northeast Ohio Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation