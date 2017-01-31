Cedar Lee Theatre to Screen 'Ordinary People' in Honor of the Late Mary Tyler Moore

click to enlarge
Classic shows that still seem relevant (and funny) today, such as The Dick Van Dyke Show
and The Mary Tyler Moore Show,
featured terrific writing and acting as they often took on the social issues of the day.
Actress Mary Tyler Moore, who starred in both sitcoms, died last week.
To honor Moore, who was also an Oscar-nominated actress, the Cedar Lee Theatre will show Ordinary People
tonight at 7:30. The movie won the Best Picture Oscar in 1981, and Moore’s performance as a mother dealing with the death of her son earned her an Oscar nod for Best Actress.
“Watching director Robert Redford’s tear-jearker is a great way to pay homage to a woman who touched so many of us,” says David Huffman, Cleveland Cinemas’ director of marketing, in a press release. “She brightened all of our lives and she will be missed.”
Tickets are $6 and are on sale at the Cedar Lee Theatre box office or online at clevelandcinemas.com
.