Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Deep Purple and Alice Cooper to Play Blossom in September

Posted By on Tue, Jan 31, 2017 at 1:35 PM

In the wake of their rather recent induction into the Rock Hall, classic rockers Deep Purple, who have a new studio album slated to come out in April, have just announced details regarding their The Long Goodbye Tour.

The farewell tour begins on Saturday, Aug. 12, in Las Vegas; it comes to Blossom on Sept. 9. Shock rocker Alice Cooper and the Edgar Winter Band will open the show.

Citi card members can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity that begins today. At 10 a.m. on Thursday, there will also be pre-sales via LiveNation.com, the Live Nation app and on Facebook. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

A portion of the proceeds from the Blossom show will benefit the Rock Hall's Education Foundation.

