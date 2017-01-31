Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Deep Purple and Alice Cooper to Play Blossom in September
By Jeff Niesel
on Tue, Jan 31, 2017 at 1:35 PM
In the wake of their rather recent induction into the Rock Hall
, classic rockers Deep Purple
, who have a new studio album slated to come out in April, have just announced details regarding their The Long Goodbye Tour.
The farewell tour begins on Saturday, Aug. 12, in Las Vegas; it comes to Blossom on Sept. 9. Shock rocker Alice Cooper
and the Edgar Winter Band
will open the show.
Citi card members can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity that begins today. At 10 a.m. on Thursday, there will also be pre-sales via LiveNation.com
, the Live Nation app and on Facebook. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
A portion of the proceeds from the Blossom show will benefit the Rock Hall's Education Foundation.
