Deep Purple and Alice Cooper to Play Blossom in September

In the wake of their rather recent induction into the Rock Hall , classic rockers Deep Purple , who have a new studio album slated to come out in April, have just announced details regarding their The Long Goodbye Tour.The farewell tour begins on Saturday, Aug. 12, in Las Vegas; it comes to Blossom on Sept. 9. Shock rocker Alice Cooper and the Edgar Winter Band will open the show. Citi card members can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity that begins today. At 10 a.m. on Thursday, there will also be pre-sales via LiveNation.com , the Live Nation app and on Facebook. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.A portion of the proceeds from the Blossom show will benefit the Rock Hall's Education Foundation.