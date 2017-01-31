Frontier Airlines to Add Non-Stop Flights from Hopkins to Four New Cities

click to enlarge
Big-wigs from Frontier Airlines are out at Hopkins this afternoon, not to protest President Trump's travel ban, but to announce four new nonstop destinations for the low-cost carrier.
This spring, Frontier will begin offering non-stop flights to San Diego, Charlotte, Minneapolis and Houston. Discount fares, as low as $29
, will be offered for a limited time.
The flights will not be daily. Here are there schedules:
- Hopkins to CHARLOTTE: Begins April 21, with flights on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
- Hopkins to MINNEAPOLIS: Begins April 23, with flights on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
- Hopkins to HOUSTON: Begins May 22, with flights on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
- Hopkins to SAN DIEGO: Begins May 22, with flights on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
Frontier has added eight new destinations in the past year, via Cleveland.com
, and now has 17 total destinations serviced by Hopkins.