Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Scene & Heard

Frontier Airlines to Add Non-Stop Flights from Hopkins to Four New Cities

Posted By on Tue, Jan 31, 2017 at 1:54 PM

click to enlarge 1402942535-640px-frontier_airlines_airbus_a318-111_n810fr.jpg
Big-wigs from Frontier Airlines are out at Hopkins this afternoon, not to protest President Trump's travel ban, but to announce four new nonstop destinations for the low-cost carrier.

This spring, Frontier will begin offering non-stop flights to San Diego, Charlotte, Minneapolis and Houston. Discount fares, as low as $29, will be offered for a limited time.

The flights will not be daily. Here are there schedules:
  • Hopkins to CHARLOTTE: Begins April 21, with flights on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
  • Hopkins to MINNEAPOLIS: Begins April 23, with flights on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
  • Hopkins to HOUSTON: Begins May 22, with flights on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
  • Hopkins to SAN DIEGO: Begins May 22, with flights on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.      
Frontier has added eight new destinations in the past year, via Cleveland.com, and now has 17 total destinations serviced by Hopkins.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Nine International Patients Awaiting Care at Cleveland Clinic Can't Get Into the U.S. Now Read More

  2. Cleveland Couple to Open 'Cleveland-Style' Eatery in Sarasota Read More

  3. Iranian Kent State Student is in Canada, Barred from Returning Home to Northeast Ohio Read More

  4. After Trump Order, 26-Year-Old Cleveland Clinic Resident Forced to Leave Country Shortly After Returning Read More

  5. Cleveland Clinic Is Still Holding Its Annual Fundraiser at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort, Not Committed for Next Year Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation