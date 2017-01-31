Scene & Heard

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Scene & Heard

Nine International Patients Awaiting Care at Cleveland Clinic Can't Get Into the U.S. Now

Posted By on Tue, Jan 31, 2017 at 1:54 PM

click to enlarge WIKIPEDIA
  • WIKIPEDIA
The ongoing fallout over President Donald Trump's executive order barring travel into the U.S. for citizens of seven countries continues. The Cleveland Clinic, something of an international beacon of health care, has been hit rather hard by the effects. First-year medical resident Suha Abushamma, a Sudanese citizen working in the U.S. with a proper visa, is presently stranded in Saudi Arabia. Her experience crystallizes the recent chaos.

Furthermore, the Clinic has reported that nine international patients who'd planned on being treated at Clinic facilities in the U.S. have been sidelined during this travel ban. STAT reports that the Cleveland Clinic is in fact not alone in that problem.

Johns Hopkins Medicine has found at least 11 patients who live in the Muslim-majority nations targeted by the immigration ban — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan, and Yemen — and who were set to travel to the United States in the next 90 days for medical care. Another major health system, Cleveland Clinic, told STAT that it had nine patients scheduled to come to the United States for care from the affected countries.

“These are very, very ill patients,” Pamela Paulk, president of Johns Hopkins Medicine International, told STAT. “In most cases, these are not cases to be postponed.”

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

