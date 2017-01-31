Nine International Patients Awaiting Care at Cleveland Clinic Can't Get Into the U.S. Now

Johns Hopkins Medicine has found at least 11 patients who live in the Muslim-majority nations targeted by the immigration ban — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan, and Yemen — and who were set to travel to the United States in the next 90 days for medical care. Another major health system, Cleveland Clinic, told STAT that it had nine patients scheduled to come to the United States for care from the affected countries.
“These are very, very ill patients,” Pamela Paulk, president of Johns Hopkins Medicine International, told STAT. “In most cases, these are not cases to be postponed.”
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.