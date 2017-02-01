Bites

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Bites

10th Annual Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week to Run Feb. 17-26

Posted By on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 11:26 AM

For the 10th year, Downtown Cleveland Alliance is promoting Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week, during which many of our favorite local eateries will be offering special prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus. The annual event runs from Friday, February 17 through Sunday, February 26.

This year, more than 40 independent restaurants will be participating, offering special $15, $30 or $40 lunch and dinner menus.

At Mabel’s, $30 buys you 1/2 slab spare ribs, 1/2-pound of brisket, or a 1/2-pound of turkey, two sides and dessert. At Parker’s Downtown, two can eat lunch or dinner for just $40, complete with a choice salads, entrees and dessert. At 811, $30 lands a diner a choice of salad, entrees like seared flank steak or spinach and ricotta dumplings, and dessert. District is offering a $15 lunch with a choice of seasonal salads, mains like fish and chips or lentil falafel stroganoff, and dessert. Check out all of the menus here.

On Thursday, February 16, a special kick-off event will take place at The Hyatt Regency Cleveland at The Arcade. More than 30 participating restaurants will showcase menu tastings while competing for awards that include a Judge’s Choice award. The event runs from 5-8 p.m., includes a cash bar, and costs $25 per person.

During the 10-day restaurant week, participating shops also will be competing for titles such as Restaurant of the Year, Best New Restaurant, and Best Dining District, all selected by Downtown Cleveland diners.

