Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Cleveland Clinic Medical Resident Barred from Entering U.S. is Now Suing Donald Trump

Posted By on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 2:13 PM

Suha Abushamma, the first-year Cleveland Clinic medical resident who was forced to leave the country last weekend, has filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump. She's not alone.

The suit revolves around claims of unlawful detention and removal. Recall that Abushamma had returned to the U.S. right after Trump's travel ban executive order had gone into effect. She was detained for about nine hours and told to leave the country immediately or face deportation. Facing dim prospects and chaos across the U.S., Abushamma flew back to Saudi Arabia to regroup with family. (Abushamma holds Sudanese citizenship.)

The complaint, filed in federal court, gives a detailed account of the uncertainty plaguing JFK International Airport, including the tireless work of Customs and Border Protection agents coming between travelers and their attorneys.

U.S. District Judge Carol Bagley Amon will hold a hearing on Feb. 15 over Abushamma's request to return to the States.
