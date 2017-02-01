C-Notes

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

C-Notes

Bro Rockers Nickelback to Play Blossom in August

Posted By on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 4:54 PM

click to enlarge Nickelback performing at the Q in 2012. - JOE KLEON
  • Joe Kleon
  • Nickelback performing at the Q in 2012.
Hugely popular in the early 2000s, the Canadian hard rock act Nickelback, the band critics love to hate, has just announced a 44-city North American tour that includes an Aug. 14 date at Blossom.

The tour will support its forthcoming album, Feed the Machine. While the band doesn’t rule commercial rock radio like it once did, it’s undoubtedly expecting fans from its glory days will show up for the arena and amphitheater tour.

A fan club presale begins at 10 a.m. on Monday, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The band will also offer a limited number of VIP packages for each show with options including premium seating, specially designed Nickelback messenger bag, limited edition guitar pick set in wood casing, parking, VIP laminate, commemorative VIP ticket, early entry and more.

VIP Packages will be available during the pre-sale.

