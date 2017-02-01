The Sizzle of South Beach has Been Snuffed Out in Westlake

click to enlarge Nick White

Like Endless Shrimp at Red Lobster, you knew it wouldn’t last.Miami Nights, which brought the “Sizzle of South Beach” to Westlake, closed its doors on January 30. The restaurant/dance club/curiosity opened just over a year ago, promising to bring “the eclectic cuisine and colorful nightlife of Miami” right here to sunny Northeast Ohio.Dr. Joseph Girgis, a medical doctor with zero restaurant experience, told Scene at the time of opening, “I am passionate about gourmet food and believe that we are offering something completely new to the Cleveland dining and entertainment scene.”Apparently, bottle service, VIP seating, DJs, and a menu of pricey steaks, chops and tuna, was a formula that did not appeal to the suburban clientele.Local designer Aaron Sechrist, who early on experienced the magic within those four walls, offered this touching elegy, which he shared with Scene.“I never left paradise and paradise never left me. RIP.”