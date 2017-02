West Side Market to Adjust Sunday Hours

click to enlarge LT Magnotto

Less than a year after opening to Sunday shoppers, the West Side Market will tweak its operating hours slightly, the City of Cleveland has announced Beginning Feb. 5, the Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. It had previously been open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m."After reviewing and monitoring activity within the market on Sundays," the city said, "along with the people-counter reports, most of the activity began as early as 10:00 a.m. and diminished significantly after 4:00 p.m."Fair enough.