Thursday, February 2, 2017

Comedian Billy Crystal to Perform at Playhouse Square in March

Posted By on Thu, Feb 2, 2017 at 1:48 PM

A Tony and Emmy Award-winning comedian, actor, producer, writer and director, Billy Crystal returns to his standup roots for his current tour, which includes a March 29 date at Playhouse Square’s State Theatre.

Crystal became a household name after roles in films such as When Harry Met Sally, City Slickers and Analyze This. A nine-time host of the Academy Awards, he’s also an award-winning author. His memoirs Still Foolin' 'Em: Where I've Been, Where I'm Going and Where the Hell Are My Keys? were New York Times best sellers.


“This show is unique,” says Crystal in a press release. “There’s stand up, and ‘sit down’ which gives me great freedom to tell stories, show film clips and talk about my life and career and the world as I see it. It’s loose, unpredictable and intimate. The most fun I’ve had on stage in a long time.”

An American Express presale continues until 10 tonight, and tickets go on sale to the general public beginning at 11 a.m. tomorrow.

