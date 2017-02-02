Prosperity Social Club to Host Fundraiser for Preterm Access Fund

click to enlarge
At a time when activism is needed more than ever, Prosperity Social Club
has announced it will host Cocktails & Karaoke, a fundraiser for the Preterm Access Fund, at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19.
The organization provides financial assistance to low-income and uninsured patients so they can afford “compassionate, high-quality care.”
“Preterm trusts women to make the best decisions for their lives and their families,” notes one advocate in a press release about the event. “If it’s a cause you support, why not grab a drink with a few friends who are ready to chime in on the chorus of ‘Express Yourself’ or ‘Jack & Diane’?”
There is an optional $5 donation at the door, and all the proceeds will benefit Preterm Access Fund. The bar/restaurant will also happy hour deals throughout the event, which runs until midnight.