Thursday, February 2, 2017

Scene & Heard

Prosperity Social Club to Host Fundraiser for Preterm Access Fund

Posted By on Thu, Feb 2, 2017 at 9:21 AM

At a time when activism is needed more than ever, Prosperity Social Club has announced it will host Cocktails & Karaoke, a fundraiser for the Preterm Access Fund, at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19.

The organization provides financial assistance to low-income and uninsured patients so they can afford “compassionate, high-quality care.”

“Preterm trusts women to make the best decisions for their lives and their families,” notes one advocate in a press release about the event. “If it’s a cause you support, why not grab a drink with a few friends who are ready to chime in on the chorus of ‘Express Yourself’ or ‘Jack & Diane’?”

There is an optional $5 donation at the door, and all the proceeds will benefit Preterm Access Fund. The bar/restaurant will also happy hour deals throughout the event, which runs until midnight.

Comments

