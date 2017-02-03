Arts District

Friday, February 3, 2017

Arts District

A Cleveland Artist Is Raffling Off This Glorious Painting of George Bush Tonight to Benefit the ACLU

Posted By on Fri, Feb 3, 2017 at 10:49 AM

One of the few lighthearted, good moments in America since the inauguration has been captured by Cleveland artist Mike Sobeck. Even better: it could be yours.

He'll be raffling off the masterpiece tonight at 3204 Studios during the launch party for Guided, a new clothing line by Katy Kosman and Sahm Hanson. The festivities run 7 "til we burn it down."

Tickets are $5 apiece and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the ACLU. Winner announced at midnight. Can't make it in person? Send him a message before 10 p.m. tonight.




