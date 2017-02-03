A Cleveland Artist Is Raffling Off This Glorious Painting of George Bush Tonight to Benefit the ACLU

One of the few lighthearted, good moments in America since the inauguration has been captured by Cleveland artist Mike Sobeck. Even better: it could be yours.
He'll be raffling off the masterpiece tonight at 3204 Studios during the launch party for Guided, a new clothing line by Katy Kosman and Sahm Hanson. The festivities run 7 "til we burn it down."
Tickets are $5 apiece and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the ACLU. Winner announced at midnight. Can't make it in person? Send him a message before 10 p.m. tonight.