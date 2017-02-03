C-Notes

Friday, February 3, 2017

C-Notes

Brit Punks the Damned to Play House of Blues in April

Posted By on Fri, Feb 3, 2017 at 1:10 PM

click to enlarge DOD MORRISON
  • Dod Morrison
The first British punk act to release a single, the Damned issued their full-length debut, Damned Damned Damned, on Stiff Records on Feb. 18, 1977. To celebrate the album’s 40th anniversary, BMG will release a very special Art of the Album deluxe edition of the album on Feb. 17, almost exactly 40 years to the day since its original issue.

The reissue features fully remastered audio and new sleevenotes within both the CD & LP formats. Punk writer John Ingham wrote the notes that tell the story of the album and the time period during which it was written and recorded.

 "Damned Damned Damned was almost ‘un-produced’ by our Stiff stablemate Nick Lowe, who managed to capture the energy of our live set spectacularly,” says Captain Sensible in a press release announcing the reissue. “Nick was known as ‘Basher’ as there was no messing about. It’s fairly manic, but also tuneful and, listened to now, still sounds pretty fresh to my ears…. The guitars don’t sound nice — they’re a raw, fuzzed-out thrash – that’s punk rock.  Pathway was a rough and ready studio round the back of an Islington garage.  It was so dark and dingy in there – you had to be careful or you’d knock your beer over.  The sessions took two days, after which the tape was recycled for an Elvis Costello album so there’s no chance of a remix…  Not that you’d want one – it’s perfect!”

The first UK punk act to tour America, the Damned will head back to the States to support the album’s reissue. The latest configuration of the band featuring David Vanian, Captain Sensible, Monty Oxymoron, Andrew 'Pinch' Pinching and Stu West plays House of Blues on April 28.

