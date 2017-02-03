Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, February 3, 2017

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Welcomes Dozens of New U.S. Citizens in Naturalization Ceremony

Posted By on Fri, Feb 3, 2017 at 10:36 AM

click to enlarge PHOTOS BY ERIC SANDY / SCENE
  • Photos by Eric Sandy / Scene

click to enlarge img_9803.jpg
This morning, several dozen new U.S. citizens took the oath of allegience in a warm federal courtroom as family members and other Cleveland-area residents looked on with pride.

These naturalization ceremonies take place at Ohio's Northern District federal courthouse every other week. Judge James Gwin, beaming over the virtues of citizenship, said that his court recently naturalized a 97-year-old Mexican immigrant. "I think that spoke very strongly about the importance that immigration has for our country," he said this morning.

The whole event offered a fairly stirring scene. As courtroom officials read off the name of each new citizen, they also mentioned their country of origin. Gwin was quick to point out how that was often his favorite part of these ceremonies; people had immigrated to the U.S. from all over the world, including Ethiopia, Cameroon, Iraq, France, Canada, Colombia and Greece, to name just a few from today. Men and women and children waved small American flags and snapped photos of their family members receiving their certificates of citizenship. (One man raised his flag high as he left the courtroom and shouted, "Go Team America!")

click to enlarge dsc_0115.jpg
Outside the courtroom, about 20 local residents gathered with signs reading "Thank you" and "We're glad you are here" in various languages spoken around the world. Organized by Rebecca Maurer, the group gathered at the courthouse this morning "to show support for and cheer on those being sworn in at the ceremony."

Elsewhere, representatives from Global Cleveland greeted new citizens and pointed them toward an array of resources, including voter registration sheets.

click to enlarge dsc_0116.jpg
Jaspreet Reen, from India, told Scene that he particularly enjoyed Gwin's brief history lesson on American independence. King George of Great Britain at the time barred American colonies from naturalizing new settlers. The Declaration of Independence condemned the king for his stance, thus paving the way for some 241 years of this grand experiment in rule.

"That kind of made my day," Reen said with a smile.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Hts. Pastor Darrell Scott Says He Misspoke at White House Black History Month Event, Blames Lack of Sleep Read More

  2. Scene Announces Winners in #RedesigntheTribe Contest Read More

  3. Brandon Chrostowski of EDWINS Announces Run for Mayor Read More

  4. A Cleveland Artist Is Raffling Off This Glorious Painting of George Bush Tonight to Benefit the ACLU Read More

  5. The Sizzle of South Beach has Been Snuffed Out in Westlake Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation