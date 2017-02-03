Friday, February 3, 2017
(The) Ohio University Basketball Coach Saul Phillips — The A to Z Podcast With Andre Knott and Zac Jackson
Andre and Zac are back, and they discuss molding young minds, Charles Barkley vs. Grandpa LeBron and the complicated word "legacy." Later in the show, Ohio University basketball coach Saul Phillips — the show's new favorite "Wacky Uncle" — comes on talk about his career, recruiting, PalmerFest and everything else that makes Athens, Ohio great.
