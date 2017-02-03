Scene Podcasts

Friday, February 3, 2017

Scene Podcasts

(The) Ohio University Basketball Coach Saul Phillips — The A to Z Podcast With Andre Knott and Zac Jackson

Posted By on Fri, Feb 3, 2017 at 2:34 PM

Andre and Zac are back, and they discuss molding young minds, Charles Barkley vs. Grandpa LeBron and the complicated word "legacy." Later in the show, Ohio University basketball coach Saul Phillips — the show's new favorite "Wacky Uncle" — comes on talk about his career, recruiting, PalmerFest and everything else that makes Athens, Ohio great.

Subscribe to A to Z on iTunes here.


