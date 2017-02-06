C-Notes

Monday, February 6, 2017

C-Notes

Lady Gaga to Perform at the Q in August

Posted By on Mon, Feb 6, 2017 at 8:18 AM

click to enlarge rs_600x600-170206034120-600.lady-gaga-joanne-world-tour.2617.jpg
After her surprisingly tame (at least by her standards) Super Bowl performance, outspoken pop singer Lady Gaga has announced dates for her Joanne World Tour in support of Joanne, the studio effort she released last year.

That album debuted at No. 1 on the charts, making it Gaga's fourth consecutive album to do so upon the first week of its release.

The tour brings Gaga to the Q on Aug. 23.

Citi cardmembers will have access to a special pre-sale opportunity that begins at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13.

