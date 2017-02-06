Monday, February 6, 2017
Lady Gaga to Perform at the Q in August
By Jeff Niesel
on Mon, Feb 6, 2017 at 8:18 AM
After her surprisingly tame (at least by her standards) Super Bowl performance, outspoken pop singer Lady Gaga
has announced dates for her Joanne World Tour in support of Joanne
, the studio effort she released last year.
That album debuted at No. 1 on the charts, making it Gaga's fourth consecutive album to do so upon the first week of its release.
The tour brings Gaga to the Q
on Aug. 23.
Citi cardmembers will have access to a special pre-sale opportunity that begins at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13.
